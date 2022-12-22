Manchester City v Liverpool December 22, 2022 22:28 7:20 min Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Liverpool Manchester City Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 0:50 min Klopp slams Liverpool defending in loss to City 7:20 min Haaland, De Bruyne shine as City beats Liverpool 7:20 min Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool 0:39 min Laporta hails Xavi as world's best coach 0:39 min Barcelona 'obviously' keen on Messi return 1:01 min Arteta eyes Arsenal reinforcements in January 6:00 min Celtic beats Livingston to restore nine-point lead 3:00 min Messi reportedly set to extend PSG deal 5:40 min Rashford refuses to dwell on World Cup heartbreak 5:40 min Rashford stunner fires Man United into quarters