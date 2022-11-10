With Erik ten Hag resting several key players and Cristiano Ronaldo absent through illness at Old Trafford, United fell behind through Ollie Watkins' well-taken finish at the start of a frantic second half, though Anthony Martial swiftly levelled.

United then went 2-1 down when Diogo Dalot put into his own net, but Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish.

Fernandes saw an effort deflect off Tyrone Mings before nestling in the top-left corner and McTominay finished the visitors off to ensure United advanced to the fourth round following a back-and-forth encounter.