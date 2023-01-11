Erik ten Hag's side beat third-tier Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the last eight and will travel to the City Ground for the first of the two-legged semi-final clash, as United search for a first trophy since 2017.

Forest has struggled in the Premier League as it battles to avoid the drop but edged past rival Wolves on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Thursday (AEDT), moving just two games away from the Wembley Stadium showpiece.

Newcastle was dominant in a 2-0 win over Leicester City to reach the competition's semi-finals for the first time since 1976 and will visit the Premier League's bottom side Southampton for the first leg.

Nathan Jones' side registered an unlikely 2-0 quarter-final win over Manchester City, becoming just the third side to defeat Pep Guardiola's City in the Carabao Cup, after West Ham and Manchester United (twice).

The first leg of the last-four clashes will be played on the week commencing 24 January, with the second leg to follow the week after.