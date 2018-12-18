Kevin De Bruyne, starting for the first time since suffering a medial knee ligament injury in the previous round against Fulham, gave Pep Guardiola's side an early lead with a magnificent strike from outside the box.

A Leicester side featuring seven changes from its weekend Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace often lacked fluency but Marc Albrighton thumped home an equaliser 17 minutes from time.

It meant the sides would settle a 1-1 quarter-final draw from the penalty spot, as they did 12 months ago, and Leicester showed little of the poise that had seen it through the previous two rounds via shootouts.

Christian Fuchs blazing over and tame, saved attempts from James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu meant Raheem Sterling was spared after a woeful take on the Panenka.

This is a seriously poor shootout!! 😂 Watch LIVE on beIN 2 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/cg75ImTPK7 #CarabaoCup #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/3YdUDpd5sw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2018

Fellow substitutes Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were on target before Oleksandr Zinchenko sent the visitors through.

With the travelling supporters in good voice, merrily marking Jose Mourinho's demise, De Bruyne cleverly shuffled into space and lashed home from 25 yards in the 14th minute.

Riyad Mahrez smashed over from the corner of the six-yard box against his former club but there were few other clear openings as rain teemed down upon a frenetic contest before half-time.

Sergio Aguero, like De Bruyne making his return to the starting XI after an injury lay-off, sprung the Leicester offside trap early in the second period. Goalkeeper Danny Ward repelled his shot.

Mahrez created that opportunity and curled narrowly over in the 67th minute but, after Gundogan came on for De Bruyne, the Premier League champion was made to pay for not turning its control of the contest into further goals.

A lofted pass from Wilfred Ndidi caught out left-back Zinchenko and Albrighton finished emphatically.

Mahrez went close again in familiar surroundings and the otherwise impressive Phil Foden skewed wide on his weaker right foot, leaving Ederson's understudy Muric to enjoy his moment in the spotlight.

Manchester City joins surprise League One package Burton Albion in the last four, Nigel Clough's side knocking out Middlesbrough 1-0. Arsenal plays Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea meets Bournemouth in Thursday's other quarter-finals, with City still on course to be the first team to retain this trophy since Manchester United in 2010.

City entertains Palace on Sunday (AEDT) in the Premier League, by which point Liverpool could be four points clear at the summit after a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (AEDT).