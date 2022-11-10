Carabao Cup Cup holder Liverpool will go up against fellow Premier League giant Manchester City in the fourth round of the competition.

Liverpool needed penalties to get past League One side Derby County on Thursday (AEDT), while City have already seen off top-flight rivals in Chelsea thanks to a 2-0 win.

But the two were paired together in Friday's (AEDT) draw, meaning there will be at least one major casualty in the fourth round, with games due to take place just a few days after the World Cup final.

Manchester United booked its place in the draw with a thrilling 4-2 win over Aston Villa on Friday, and it will be confident of a more straightforward route through the next round after drawing Championship side Burnley, now managed by City great Vincent Kompany.