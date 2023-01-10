Having replaced Antony – who had given United the lead with a brilliant curling effort – on the hour mark at Old Trafford, Rashford scored twice in the dying moments to seal a 3-0 win over the League One side.

Rashford's brace ensured safe passage to the final four for United, which has not won a major trophy since Jose Mourinho delivered an Carabao Cup and Europa League double in 2017.

Ten Hag's hopes of ending that wait have been boosted by back-to-back home wins in the two domestic cups, and the Dutchman is eager for United to go further.

"The last four is nothing. It's only about winning," Ten Hag said. "But you have to go from game to game. We'll see what comes out of the draw, then we'll prepare well."

United missed several chances to wrap up victory before Rashford took centre-stage, leaving Ten Hag somewhat frustrated by their wastefulness.

"I'm quite happy. We started the game very well with good energy and good focus, and pinned them in their half," he said.

"We created chances, big opportunities, and then we made a brilliant goal. It's a team goal, but the finish from Antony was great.

"They put on another striker but I think we didn't allow them [chances]. Before, we had the chances. We should have finished this game early on."

United has won each of its six matches since the World Cup, with Rashford netting in every game (a total of seven goals).

Rashford's tally of 20 goal contributions this campaign (15 goals, five assists) is now double that of his closest team-mate (Christian Eriksen with 10), leading United captain Harry Maguire to lavish praise on the forward.

"I probably haven't seen him in better goalscoring form, but I know what he's capable of. I've seen him here for four years now, and for England before that," Maguire said.

"I can't speak highly enough of his talent, and it's really good to see him playing with a smile on his face.

"He's a really important player for us and if we're going to do well this season, we need him firing. I'm really pleased he's doing that for the side and for himself."