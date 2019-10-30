Klopp sounds off over fixtures nightmare October 31, 2019 00:01 2:53 min Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed organisers after the Reds' progression to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup threw up a massive fixtures headache for his side. Interviews Liverpool Football Jurgen Klopp Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 4:28 min Serie A: Udinese v Roma 2:53 min Klopp sounds off over fixtures nightmare 2:15 min Penalty analysis has our pundits in a tizz 5:31 min Serie A: Juventus v Genoa 3:31 min Serie A: Lazio v Torino 4:05 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Leganes 3:45 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Fiorentina 3:47 min LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol 2:12 min Carabao Cup: Chelsea v Manchester United 4:05 min Real Madrid annihilates legless Leganes