😳 AMAZING scenes as @kepa_46 refuses to be substituted and #MaurizioSarri goes absolutely feral as a result!! 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 2 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/VAhJ9HLOEM #CarabaoCupFinal #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/8WNzn9Pc1F