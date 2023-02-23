Humble Howe reflects on his managerial rise February 23, 2023 23:05 4:47 min EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe is one win away from leading the club to its first silverware in over 50 years, and he opened up about his approach to coaching and rebuid on Tyrneside. WATCH the Carabao Cup final LIVE on beIN SPORTS on Monday from 3.30am (AEDT) | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Interviews Newcastle United Football Carabao Cup Newcastle Jets Eddie Howe -Latest Videos 2:12 min Maldonado and Fortaleza draw blank 5:56 min Magallnes catches Always Ready off guard 3:59 min Di Minaur reaches quarter-finals in Marseille 1:45 min Rublev crashes out in Doha, Murray reaches semis 4:47 min Humble Howe reflects on his managerial rise 0:30 min Xavi opens the door for Messi Barca return 0:34 min Mbappe, Neymar lead tributes for retiring Ramos 0:59 min Rodgers hails Arsenal's 'game changers' 3:48 min Sabalenka's hot streak ends in Dubai 0:34 min Sergio Ramos announces international retirement