Eddie Howe's side were stunned by Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday's FA Cup loss but responded with a dominant showing to reach the Carabao Cup last four for the first time since 1976.

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward thwarted Newcastle for large parts in a one-sided contest at St. James' Park before Burn and Joelinton netted twice in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

Newcastle will await Wednesday's semi-final draw as they seek long-awaited silverware, while they remain in the hunt for an unlikely top-four finish in the Premier League amid a remarkable season.

Sean Longstaff should have fired Newcastle into a first-minute lead but inexplicably blasted Joe Willock's cross wide, before Bruno Guimaraes arrowed narrowly off target.

Ward showed rapid reflexes to push away Longstaff's drive as Howe's hosts continued in the ascendancy but without reward before the interval.

A fingertip stop by Ward pushed Joelinton's low attempt onto the left post just after the interval, while Burn headed a glorious chance over before the Leicester goalkeeper denied a stinging Longstaff effort.

Burn soon made amends by gliding inside and slotting a right-footed finish into the bottom-right corner to score his first goal for his boyhood club.

Joelinton added a second after racing onto Miguel Almiron's throughball and sliding beyond Ward, before Jamie Vardy missed two late opportunities in an otherwise toothless Leicester showing.