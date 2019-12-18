MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly close to taking over at Everton, which had beat Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United under Ferguson, whose side fought back - through two wonder goals to Tom Davies and Leighton Baines - from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in normal time to set up penalties.
After quickfire goals from James Maddison and Jonny Evans had put Leicester in control, Everton rallied through Tom Davies and Leighton Baines' stoppage-time stunner.
But Baines could not repeat his heroics from the spot as he, along with Cenk Tosun, failed to beat Kasper Schmeichel - the Premier League's leading scorer Jamie Vardy ensuring Leicester's place in the last four.