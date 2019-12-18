Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly close to taking over at Everton, which had beat Chelsea and drawn with Manchester United under Ferguson, whose side fought back - through two wonder goals to Tom Davies and Leighton Baines - from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in normal time to set up penalties.

🚀😮 Absolute SCENES at Goodison as Leighton Baines scores a screamer to send the @Carabao_Cup quarter-final straight to penalties | Watch them LIVE NOW on beIN 2 & CONNECT https://t.co/jEZGAz2nRG #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/GTDMu6i395 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) December 18, 2019

After quickfire goals from James Maddison and Jonny Evans had put Leicester in control, Everton rallied through Tom Davies and Leighton Baines' stoppage-time stunner.

But Baines could not repeat his heroics from the spot as he, along with Cenk Tosun, failed to beat Kasper Schmeichel - the Premier League's leading scorer Jamie Vardy ensuring Leicester's place in the last four.