Charlton stuns Brighton in cup penalty shootout December 21, 2022 21:54 6:13 min League One side Chalton Athletic is through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after beating Premier League's Brighton 4-3 on penalties. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion Charlton Athletic Football Carabao Cup