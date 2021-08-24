Bullseye for three-goal Archer on full Villa debut August 24, 2021 23:35 6:47 min Cameron Archer enjoyed a dream full debut for Aston Villa, with three goals in his side's 6-0 demolition of League Two side Barrow in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Aston Villa Football Carabao Cup Cameron Archer -Latest Videos 6:47 min Bullseye for three-goal Archer on full Villa debut 5:09 min Everton squeezes past Huddersfield in Cup thriller 0:52 min PSG rejects Real Madrid's €160 million Mbappe bid 8:20 min Juventus dealt Ramsey injury blow 0:51 min Arteta pleads for patience to turn Arsenal around 8:20 min Ex-Juve president slams 'mistake' Ronaldo signing 5:34 min Real Madrid ties down Valverde with new deal 4:38 min Fati resumes Barca training after lengthy lay-off 0:51 min Xhaka right at 'home' after extending Arsenal deal 0:52 min Henry hopes Mbappe stays at PSG