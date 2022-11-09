The Gunners faltered for just a second time in its last 20 appearances in the third round of the competition, despite dominating for large periods at Emirates Stadium on Thursday (AEDT).

Danny Welbeck's first-half penalty had cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's opener, before Mitoma and Lamptey struck in the space of 13 second-half minutes to end Arsenal's nine-match home winning run.

Julio Enciso headed just off target before Jeremy Sarmiento fired narrowly wide but Arsenal struck in the 20th minute when Reiss Nelson found Nketiah, who curled a smart first-time finish past Jason Steele.

Debutant Karl Hein's slip offered Brighton its equaliser, though, as the goalkeeper brought down Welbeck, who coolly converted his spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

A fizzing Nketiah right-footed drive cannoned against the left post after the interval, before Steele kept out Nelson's header with a stretching stop.

Brighton hit the front as Sarmiento danced through the middle before laying off for Mitoma to whip a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner from inside the area.

Former Chelsea defender Lamptey sealed victory soon after as he drilled under Hein after being teed up by Billy Gilmour.