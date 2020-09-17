Brighton cruises past Portsmouth September 17, 2020 22:58 4:00 min Brighton & Hove Albion proved too strong for League One club Portsmouth, winning their Carabao Cup clash 4-0. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 1-MONTH free trial Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion Portsmouth Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 3:56 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Saint-Etienne 3:56 min Saint-Etienne in drought-breaking win at Marseille 4:00 min Brighton cruises past Portsmouth 1:24 min Redknapp urges Spurs to sign Modric 2:29 min Setien to take legal action against Barcelona 0:49 min Mbappe trains alone ahead of Nice clash 0:52 min Liverpool strikes deal to sign Thiago 2:06 min Havertz hungry to learn from Lampard at Chelsea 1:53 min Harit rules out Schalke exit amid Atalanta links 4:10 min MLS: FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids