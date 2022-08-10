Bradford stuns Hull to advance in Carabao Cup August 10, 2022 08:20 3:24 min A brace to Andy Cook propelled League Two Bradford to an upset 2-1 win over Championship club Hull in the Carabao Cup. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Hull City Bradford City Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 3:24 min Bradford stuns Hull to advance in Carabao Cup 4:11 min Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home 5:03 min Suarez's Nacional crashes out of Copa Sudamericana 4:47 min Kyrgios beats Baez to seal Medvedev showdown 4:26 min De Minaur returns from delay to beat Shapovalov 6:24 min Charlton dumps QPR out of Cup on penalties 1:19 min Salah advised Wijnaldum to join Roma 1:45 min The remarkable stats from Serena's career 0:54 min Serena Williams reveals retirement is imminent 0:54 min Wawrinka no match for in-form Ruusuvuori