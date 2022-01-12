WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thomas Tuchel's side put itself well on the way to Wembley by winning the first leg of the semi-final 2-0 and finished the job at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday (AEDT) without too much fuss.

Rudiger's first-half header gave the Blues a three-goal cushion and there was no way back for Spurs, who endured another frustrating evening as referee Andre Marriner overturned two penalty decisions he wrongly awarded to Antonio Conte's side, while the video assistant referee (VAR) also ruled out what would have been Harry Kane's 250th goal in club football.

Chelsea will go in search of a second trophy under Tuchel when it faces either Arsenal or Liverpool in the final on 28 February (AEDT).

Romelu Lukaku came close to increasing the European champion's advantage when he shrugged off Ben Davies, but Pierluigi Gollini spread himself to keep out the striker's left-foot drive early on.

Gollini was at fault for the opening goal on 17 minutes, though, failing to deal with a Mason Mount corner and the powerful Rudiger rose highest to head home his second goal at Tottenham this season.

Spurs' hopes of pulling one back were dashed when VAR told Marriner to change his decision after he had awarded a penalty for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Rudiger had made contact outside the box.

Marriner got it wrong again when he pointed to the spot early in the second half, the official discovering on the pitch-side monitor that Kepa Arrizabalaga had made contact with the ball when he came out to deny Lucas Moura.

There was yet more frustration for Tottenham when Kane lashed home, but the England captain had strayed offside.

Play was paused late on because of a medical emergency in the crowd but, upon its resumption, Chelsea cruised through the added time untroubled to take its place in the final.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's 14-year wait for a trophy goes on, with the FA Cup representing its only hope of finally getting its hands on some silverware this season. Chelsea, meanwhile, has progressed from all 14 two-legged ties in cup competitions after winning the first tie.

Chelsea faces a huge Premier League clash away to leader Manchester City at the weekend, while Spurs takes on fierce rival Arsenal at home in the north London derby.