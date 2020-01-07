Bernardo Silva wants another cup final January 7, 2020 23:36 1:37 min Manchester City goalscorer Bernardo Silva says that every competition is special for his side, and is looking forward to sealing another Carabao Cup final after a first-leg win at Manchester United. Interviews Manchester United Manchester City Football Carabao Cup Bernardo Silva -Latest Videos 1:37 min Bernardo Silva wants another cup final 6:39 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Manchester City 6:39 min City hammers United to put one foot in final 1:01 min Tsitsipas in trouble after injuring father 0:52 min Leicester rules out Maddison sale in January 23:08 min Magisterial - Episode 21 2:07 min Osaka reveals she 'almost died' paddle boarding 0:53 min Haaland outlines motives for Dortmund move 2:45 min Ibrahimovic reflects on AC Milan debut 0:47 min Guardiola laughs off United job question