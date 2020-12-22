WATCH every Carabao Cup round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The Bees had never previously reached the last eight of this competition but will now play their first semi-final after Josh Dasilva scored the only goal 24 minutes from time at Brentford Community Stadium.

It was no less than the Championship side deserved as it again edged top-flight opposition, having already knocked out Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham to advance to this stage.

Brentford join Chelsea (twice), Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City in beating Newcastle in the quarter-finals since the turn of the century, with the Magpies – without a major honour since 1969 – maintaining a woeful League Cup last-eight record, having won just one of nine ties.

Sloppy defending on an awful pitch led to first-half chances at both ends, with Brentford going closest as Saman Ghoddos scuffed an untidy finish on to the crossbar.

The home side then controlled the second half and got their reward when the impressive Dasilva steered a first-time volley under Karl Darlow from the middle of the penalty area.

Newcastle – kept busy by their former player Ivan Toney, the Championship's top scorer introduced off the bench – offered little in response, yet again missing out on the last four.