Arsenal is without a point or even a goal in the Premier League, the first time it has lost their first two league matches without scoring in their history.

But a trip to West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Thursday (AEST) boosted confidence as Arsenal ran out 6-0 winners, led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick.

Aubameyang also created a goal for Nicolas Pepe, who in turn assisted Alexandre Lacazette, while Bukayo Saka was also on target.

It was the biggest win of Arteta's coaching career, with Arsenal not previously scoring six in a game since 2017.

Asked what pleased him most, Arteta – whose side host AFC Wimbledon in round three – said: "The attitude that the team had, right from the beginning, right from the warm-up, the way that they've been working, the togetherness that there is around the team.

"We're all disappointed that we haven't won any of the two games in the Premier League, but [I am happy with] the attitude of the players and how together they are.

"When you lose, the most important thing is to win the next match.

"As quick as possible, win, get some confidence, get a clean sheet, score some good goals – players that needed goals, as well, players that needed minutes. In general, it was a very positive night."

Aubameyang was perhaps one of those who needed goals, netting his third hat-trick for the Gunners having had his start to the season disrupted by coronavirus.

Back in the XI and back on form, Aubameyang also praised Arsenal's attitude, saying: "It's a great feeling. I'm just happy that today we won this game.

"This is good to build the confidence of the team. We know we had a tough start to the season, but the only thing I can say is the commitment of the players is always there 100 per cent.

"We will try to give our best, to give the fans what they want, winning games and that's it."

Aaron Ramsdale debuted for Arsenal, making four saves, while there was a second bow for Martin Odegaard, who assisted Saka's strike.

The idea of further signings was put to Arteta, who said: "I don't know what will happen. There's still a few days to go – we have some exits, as well, planned – so we will see."