Arsenal v Sunderland December 21, 2021 23:01 5:58 min Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Arsenal Sunderland Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 2:34 min Nketiah hopes Cup form translates to league 5:58 min Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland 5:58 min Nketiah treble helps Arsenal sink Sunderland 1:34 min Spurs to appeal Europa Conference elimination 4:29 min Blades make it three in a row with Fulham upset 1:04 min Infantino says majority support for biennial Cup 6:57 min Guedes, Soler shine in seven-goal derby thriller 0:54 min Arteta 'excited' to 'take Arsenal back to the top 0:30 min Premier League to continue after emergency meeting 0:53 min Xavi vows Barcelona must keep young sensation Gavi