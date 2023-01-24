WATCH Southampton v Newcastle LIVE NOW January 24, 2023 21:01 It's the first leg of the first Carabao Cup semi-final as Southampton locks horns with Premier League rival Newcastle United. Reuters WATCH Southampton v Newcastle United LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!Saint goes marching off 🟥 RED CARD! Duje Ćaleta-Car gets his marching orders for a cynical challenge on @asaintmaximin | Closing stages at St Mary's...#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/J4sBUNIKxx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 NOW it's Southampton's turn to have one chalked off by VAR ❌ NO GOAL ❌ Now it's @SouthamptonFC's turn to have a goal disallowed! VAR spotting a slight touch from Adam Armstrong...#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/6LRkXXrHhm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Joelinton finally gets that breakthrough! ⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Third time lucky for Joelinton! And what about the assist from Alexander Isak! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/GoTgJ07RI5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Nick Pope denies Che adams a second time! ❌ SAVE! ❌ Same two players, same result! Pope Denies Adams with another cracking save!#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/qUemT0dk7Q — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Nick Pope denies Che adams once ❌ YOU SHALL NOT PASS ❌ Nick Pope denies Che Adams in the best chance of the game as it remains 0-0! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/uSkAwUUaCg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 The experts have their say on that Joelinton 'no-goal' 🗣 Should Joelinton's goal have stood? beIN's expert panel discuss the controversial first half moment! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/xaJsqy3Yzh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 How did joelinton miss this!! 🙈 How did he miss this! Joelinton, perhaps still haunted by that first half disallowed goal, blazes over from point blank range! 0-0 it stays!#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 2nd half LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/RzjWYW6Qhz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 The tale of the tape at halftime at St Mary's 🍊 'Oranges' at St Mary's, where it's 0-0 in the @Carabao_Cup semi-final 1st leg between @SouthamptonFC & @NUFC! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPTEGA 📺 2nd half coming up LIVE on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/5wi9mlQMbS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Joelinton's goal is disallowed for a handball! ❌ NO GOAL!! ❌ Joelinton's (@NUFC) goal is disallowed, in controversial circumstances, for a handball... but did it brush his arm? 🤔 #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/RTH1xPT6R2 📺 Watch LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/mAukfmSM8l — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Who dat! 📸 Legend-spotting in the St Mary's crowd as @alanshearer takes in the action! #SOUNEW #CarabaoCup | Live blog 👉 https://t.co/LsKSEuO2Se 📺 Watch LIVE NOW on beIN 3 via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/7FuN0anDNc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023 Line-Ups are in and we're underway! 🤯🔥⚽️ MASSIVE match number-3 for this morning: @SouthamptonFC v @NUFC!! It's the @Carabao_Cup semi-final 1st leg LIVE NOW on beIN 3!#SOUNEW #CarabaoCup 📺 Watch via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/uBcgWRTiYS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) January 24, 2023