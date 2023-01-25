BUNDESLIGA
Carabao Cup

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Manchester United LIVE NOW

Manchester United's semi-final tie kicks off against Nottingham Forest gets underway RIGHT NOW, with a spot in the Carabao Cup final up for grabs.

Getty Images

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Manchester United LIVE NOW on beIN 1 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!

 

 

FULL TIME | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0-3 MANCHESTER UNITED

 

89' GOAL! The late hammer blow from Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United full control of this tie!

54' Eriksen hits the crossbar as Manchester United goes within inches of making it 3-0

HALF-TIME: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

 

45' GOAL! Wout Weghorst gets his first goal for manchester united!

Sir Alex Ferguson spotting in the stands at The City Ground!

 

32' CHANCE Manchester United unlocks the Forest defence with slick passing, but Wayne Hennessy comes to the rescue with a big save

 

22' NO GOAL! Nottngham Forest denied the equaliser after VAR rules Sam Surridge was offside 

 

6' GOAL! Marcus Rashford scores a solo stunner to put Manchester United in front! 

Line-Ups are in and we're underway!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

News Manchester United Nottingham Forest Football Carabao Cup
Previous Guimaraes hails Pope as 'world's best' after cup w
Read
Guimaraes hails Pope as 'world's best' after cup win
Next Man United burns Forest to edge towards Cup final
Read
Man United burns Forest to edge towards Cup final
-

Latest Stories

>