Sterling reveals Guardiola couldn't watch the penalties

City failed to break Chelsea down at Wembley despite having thrashed the same opposition 6-0 in the Premier League a fortnight ago.

After a goalless draw that saw Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refuse to be substituted by Maurizio Sarri, Sterling stepped up to convert the winning penalty and seal a 4-3 shoot-out success.

The England international revelled in being able to play a key role in City retaining the EFL Cup it won a year ago by thumping Arsenal 3-0.

"It's a great feeling. I'm at home, at Wembley, in my city," Sterling said. "It was a tough game but it's just amazing, the boys were brilliant today.

"I knew if I scored that it was the winner. That's all the confidence I needed to make sure it went in.

"Pep said he didn't watch it. He asked: 'Where did it go?'. I just told him top bins!"

City winning its EFL Cup for the fourth time in six years means it has taken the first step towards a historic quadruple.

"Chelsea played really well, they were really solid and hard to break down," Sterling said. "But football, you have to go all the way and we did the business.

"One trophy down. We just need to keep winning games and that's it."

Sterling's team-mate Ilkay Gundogan, who scored City's first penalty, still feels it is too early to talk about the quadruple, however.

"I remember we had the same conversation a year ago," Gundogan said. "I don't know if it helps much to talk about that, we just have to win as much as possible.

"Today was the first final for us, hopefully we will be able to reach at least another one. We will try our best and see at the end of the season."