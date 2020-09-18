Spurs on course for Chelsea derby in Carabao Cup

WATCH the Carabao Cup live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
With the early rounds of this year's competition packed into the month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth-round draw took place on Friday (AEST) before next week's third-round fixtures.
The premature process means Spurs and Chelsea each have work to do - against Leyton Orient and Barnsley, respectively - if it is to set up a mouth-watering last-16 meeting.
👇 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘄👇#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/ppkoTKsMts— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 17, 2020
Former Blues manager Jose Mourinho will hope to guide Tottenham towards its first piece of silverware since 2008, when it won this competition.
With Spurs advancing in the UEFA Europa League, it is still on course to play a staggering nine matches before the October international break.
Meanwhile, the pick of the third-round ties takes Arsenal to Leicester, yet the winner is likely to face another difficult fixture as Liverpool will be its opponent if it beats Lincoln City.
Holder Manchester City must beat Bournemouth to reach a trip to either Millwall or Burnley, while Manchester United will go to Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion if it gets past Luton Town.
EFL Cup fourth round draw in full:
Lincoln City or Liverpool v Leicester City or Arsenal
Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth
West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town or Everton v West Ham or Hull City
Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke City or Gillingham
Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley
Newport County or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle United
Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion v Luton Town or Manchester United