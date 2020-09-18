Spurs on course for Chelsea derby in Carabao Cup

With the early rounds of this year's competition packed into the month of September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth-round draw took place on Friday (AEST) before next week's third-round fixtures.

The premature process means Spurs and Chelsea each have work to do - against Leyton Orient and Barnsley, respectively - if it is to set up a mouth-watering last-16 meeting.

Former Blues manager Jose Mourinho will hope to guide Tottenham towards its first piece of silverware since 2008, when it won this competition.

With Spurs advancing in the UEFA Europa League, it is still on course to play a staggering nine matches before the October international break.

Meanwhile, the pick of the third-round ties takes Arsenal to Leicester, yet the winner is likely to face another difficult fixture as Liverpool will be its opponent if it beats Lincoln City.

Holder Manchester City must beat Bournemouth to reach a trip to either Millwall or Burnley, while Manchester United will go to Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion if it gets past Luton Town.

EFL Cup fourth round draw in full:

Lincoln City or Liverpool v Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town or Everton v West Ham or Hull City

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke City or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport County or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle United

Preston North End or Brighton and Hove Albion v Luton Town or Manchester United