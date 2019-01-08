LaLiga
Carabao Cup

Police arrest teen for racist offence at cup tie

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence at the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Getty Images

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

In a post on Twitter, the football unit of the Metropolitan Police, whose officers were on duty for the first leg at Wembley, posted: "Police have arrested a 17-year-old male for a racially aggravated public order offence at tonight's @SpursOfficial v @ChelseaFC.

"The male is currently being dealt with at a North London police station."

An earlier post from the force had read: "We are working with London football clubs to ensure hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language, is tackled robustly.

"Any instances of such behaviour will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."

 

News Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Football
Previous Carabao Cup cracker set to ignite on beIN SPORTS
Read
Carabao Cup cracker set to ignite on beIN SPORTS
Next Spot-on Kane gives Spurs slender advantage
Read
Spot-on Kane gives Spurs slender advantage

Latest Stories