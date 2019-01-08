Police arrest teen for racist offence at cup tie

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
In a post on Twitter, the football unit of the Metropolitan Police, whose officers were on duty for the first leg at Wembley, posted: "Police have arrested a 17-year-old male for a racially aggravated public order offence at tonight's @SpursOfficial v @ChelseaFC.
"The male is currently being dealt with at a North London police station."
An earlier post from the force had read: "We are working with London football clubs to ensure hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language, is tackled robustly.
"Any instances of such behaviour will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."
