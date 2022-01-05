Liverpool's Cup semi with Arsenal postponed

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Liverpool asked for the postponement amid a COVID-19 outbreak and confirmed that request had been approved on Thursday (AEDT).

The game had been thrown into further doubt after Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders returned a suspected positive COVID-19 test.

Lijnders was poised to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium with manager Jurgen Klopp still isolating after his own positive test.

But Lijnders will now join the German in isolation and the news conference he was poised to lead was cancelled prior to official confirmation of the match's postponement.

The update comes a day after Liverpool formally requested for the first leg to be called off after confirming an "escalating number" of suspected COVID-19 cases, which led to the cancellation of training.

Liverpool will now host the rescheduled semi-final first leg on Friday 14 January (AEDT), with the second leg to be played at Emirates Stadium a week later on Friday 21 January (AEDT).