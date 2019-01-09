Guardiola equals largest winning margin

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Manchester City v Burton Albion

City dominated its League One opponent from start to finish, and its place in next month's final appears a mere formality ahead of the second leg.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus grabbed four goals for a rampant City, while Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker also got on the scoresheet.

Double figures looked a possibility in a second half that saw City have 80 per cent of possession and eight shots on target, but it had to settle for nine.

The win is Guardiola's second 9-0 as a manager, his first having been as Barcelona boss in 2011 when it thrashed L'Hospitalet in the Copa del Rey.

Burton consequently suffered the largest margin of defeat in an English cup semi-final and the heaviest loss in the League Cup for more than 30 years.

One positive may be that it stopped City reaching 10, a feat Fulham was unable to manage against Liverpool in the competition in 1986.