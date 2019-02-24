'Disgrace' Kepa should be sacked: Sutton

Manchester City lifted the trophy for the second season in a row after a 4-3 win on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes at Wembley.

There were extraordinary scenes in the closing moments of extra-time, when Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tried and failed to replace Kepa with Willy Caballero.

😳 AMAZING scenes as @kepa_46 refuses to be substituted and #MaurizioSarri goes absolutely feral as a result!! 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 2 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/VAhJ9HLOEM #CarabaoCupFinal #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/8WNzn9Pc1F — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 24, 2019

The Spain international was seemingly struggling with cramp after making a save from Sergio Aguero but, as Sarri readied Caballero to come on, Kepa waved frantically towards the dugout to cancel the substitution.

An infuriated Sarri, already under pressure given Chelsea's recent results, appeared ready to storm down the tunnel as Caballero was eventually sent to sit back down.

Sarri later stressed he would not take any action against the player over what he considered a misunderstanding, but Sutton believes Kepa should be punished severely for an action that "undermined" his boss.

"Kepa should never play for Chelsea again," he said on radio in the UK. "That should be his last performance in a Chelsea shirt. He's a disgrace. I've never seen anything like it.

"If I was Sarri, I would walk. You cannot be undermined. Why weren't the players dragging Kepa off anyway? Kepa should be sacked, not Sarri.

"I still cannot believe what I have just seen. How can Kepa play for Chelsea again? How can he play for Sarri again? Something has to give. He has to go.

"I feel for Sarri. He was under pressure anyway. How's he going to get through this? It's mutiny at Chelsea.

"How do we see this situation panning out? Kepa has to go or Sarri has to go and I suspect Sarri will walk.

"He's been undermined — it's the worst thing that can happen to a manager."