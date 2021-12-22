Chelsea to face Spurs as Liverpool draws Arsenal

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 on Thursday (AEDT) thanks to a Pontus Jansson own goal and a Jorginho penalty in the final 10 minutes.

The Blues now have a two-legged tie with former boss Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur to look forward to early in 2022 after its London rival's 2-1 win against West Ham United.

Liverpool's reward for its dramatic penalty shootout win against Leicester City, which came after battling back from two goals down to draw 3-3 in stoppage-time, is a showdown with Arsenal.

The Gunners had far less trouble booking their place in the final four as they eased to a 5-1 win over third-tier Sunderland on Wednesday (AEDT), with Eddie Nketiah netting a breathtaking hat-trick.

The all-Premier League ties will take place in the first two weeks of 2022, with the final scheduled for 28 February (AEDT) at Wembley.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw:

Arsenal v Liverpool

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur