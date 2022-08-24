Chelsea draws Man City in Carabao Cup blockbuster

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The third round fixtures have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup, with Raheem Sterling to take on his former club when Chelsea meets Manchester City.
The other all-Premier League encounters include: Manchester United v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Brighton, Wolves v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Bournemouth v Everton and Newcastle United v Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will take on Derby County, and West Ham takes on Blackburn Rovers in the other standout fixtures which are set to take place in early November.
Third round draw in FULL:
- Leicester City v Newport County
- West Ham vs. Blackburn Rovers
- Wolves vs. Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
- Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
- Bournemouth vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. Derby County
- Burnley vs. Crawley Town
- Bristol City vs. Lincoln City
- Manchester City vs. Chelsea
- Stevenage vs. Charlton
- MK Dons vs. Morecambe
- Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday
- Arsenal vs. Brighton
- Brentford vs. Gillingham