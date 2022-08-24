Chelsea draws Man City in Carabao Cup blockbuster

The third round fixtures have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup, with Raheem Sterling to take on his former club when Chelsea meets Manchester City.

Which one is your pick of the round?#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/VPbA4hO291 — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 24, 2022

The other all-Premier League encounters include: Manchester United v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Brighton, Wolves v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Bournemouth v Everton and Newcastle United v Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will take on Derby County, and West Ham takes on Blackburn Rovers in the other standout fixtures which are set to take place in early November.

Third round draw in FULL: