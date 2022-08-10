SPFL IS BACK!
Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup second round fixtures confirmed

Newcastle United will travel to League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies, who are one of the richest clubs in the world, will travel to Prenton Park later this month after Micky Mellon's men beat Accrington Stanley on penalties in the first round on Wednesday (AEST).

Frank Lampard's Everton travels to League One outfit Fleetwood Town, while Leeds United hosts Barnsley at Elland Road.

Aston Villa travels to Bolton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion visits Forest Green Rovers, and Fulham is on the road to Crawley Town.

All fixtures will take place during the week commencing 23 August, with the seven Premier League sides in European competition set to join in round three. 

EFL Cup second-round draw in full:

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Derby County v West Brom/Sheffield United
Wolves v Preston North End
Leeds United v Barnsley
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
Rotherham United v Morecambe
Barrow v Lincoln City
Stockport County v Leicester City
Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Newport County v Portsmouth
Oxford United v Crystal Palace
Watford v MK Dons
Colchester United v Brentford
Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
Walsall v Charlton Athletic
Crawley Town v Fulham
Cambridge United v Southampton
Gillingham v Exeter
Forest Green Rovers v Brighton and Hove Albion

