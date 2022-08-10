Carabao Cup second round fixtures confirmed

The Magpies, who are one of the richest clubs in the world, will travel to Prenton Park later this month after Micky Mellon's men beat Accrington Stanley on penalties in the first round on Wednesday (AEST).

Frank Lampard's Everton travels to League One outfit Fleetwood Town, while Leeds United hosts Barnsley at Elland Road.

Aston Villa travels to Bolton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion visits Forest Green Rovers, and Fulham is on the road to Crawley Town.

All fixtures will take place during the week commencing 23 August, with the seven Premier League sides in European competition set to join in round three.

EFL Cup second-round draw in full:

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Brom/Sheffield United

Wolves v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v MK Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton and Hove Albion