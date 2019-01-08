Carabao Cup cracker set to ignite on beIN SPORTS

Tottenham prevailed in its last clash against Chelsea, winning 3-1 in the Premier League in November and Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his side can contain Chelsea once again to reach the Carabao Cup final for the first time in four years.

Spurs blitzed Chelsea in the first 16 minutes during their clash at Wembley in November, and Blues Boss Maurizio Sarri is desperate to avoid another slow start.

"We need to approach this match in another way, because we lost the [last] match in the first 16 minutes," Sarri said. "They were really more aggressive than us, more determined than us.

"Now we know very well if we approach the same there's no solution for us. I want to speak before about this, otherwise it's useless to speak about tactics."

Team News

Tottenham’s depth will be put to the test, with Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Lucas Moura all ruled out, while Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertongen are in a race to be fit for the match.

It's a contrast of fortunes for Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri expected to name a strong starting line-up, with Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro set to return from injury.

Head-to-Head stats

A win for Tottenham would give the club its third straight win over Chelsea for the first time since 1963.

Spurs are gearing up for their 15th appearance in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Only Liverpool (17) has more in the competition’s history.

Dele Alli has scored more goals against Chelsea in all competitions, than any other opponent in his career.

Chelsea has reached the Carabao Cup final in four of the last five seasons.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea

Tottenham had the wood on Chelsea last time around, but a string of injuries for Mauricio Pochettino’s side could be the difference for the Blues here.

Chelsea’s main man – Eden Hazard

Chelsea almost lost its star play-maker in the summer, and the Blues’ efforts to keep Hazard at Stamford Bridge have paid off, with the Belgian leading the way in goals and assists in 2018-2019.

The 28 year-old’s breathtaking dribbling and eye for goal make him one of the most feared attackers in world football, and Tottenham’s defenders will need to be on their game to contain him.

Tottenham’s main man – Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino has been widely credited for Tottenham’s renaissance, but Tottenham’s talisman Harry Kane has been at the heart of it all on the pitch.

The Englishman’s golden boot heroics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup have cemented his status as one of the world’s best strikers. The club’s push for Carabao Cup glory will rest heavily on its star man’s shoulders.

At 25, Kane already sits fourth on Tottenham’s all-time goalscorer list and at this rate, is set to top the list by the time he hangs up the boots.