Brighton humbles high-flying Arsenal in Cup

Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey were both on target in the second half as Arsenal was knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round after a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners faltered for just a second time in its last 20 appearances in the third round of the competition, despite dominating for large periods at Emirates Stadium on Thursday (AEDT).

Danny Welbeck's first-half penalty had cancelled out Eddie Nketiah's opener, before Mitoma and Lamptey struck in the space of 13 second-half minutes to end Arsenal's nine-match home winning run.

Julio Enciso headed just off target before Jeremy Sarmiento fired narrowly wide but Arsenal struck in the 20th minute when Reiss Nelson found Nketiah, who curled a smart first-time finish past Jason Steele.

Debutant Karl Hein's slip offered Brighton its equaliser, though, as the goalkeeper brought down Welbeck, who coolly converted his spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

A fizzing Nketiah right-footed drive cannoned against the left post after the interval, before Steele kept out Nelson's header with a stretching stop.

Brighton hit the front as Sarmiento danced through the middle before laying off for Mitoma to whip a right-footed effort into the bottom-right corner from inside the area.

Former Chelsea defender Lamptey sealed victory soon after as he drilled under Hein after being teed up by Billy Gilmour.

