Arsenal draws Leicester in Carabao Cup third round

With the competition being squeezed into a tightened schedule due to the late end to last season because of the coronavirus crisis, the draws for the second and third round were both made on Monday (AEST).

The pick of the ties is the Gunners' trip to the King Power Stadium, while City – who defeated Aston Villa to win the trophy for the third year running in February – will have the comfort of a home game.

Liverpool will hit the road to face lower league opposition and Manchester United are also away at Championship opposition against either Reading or Luton Town.

Everton have to get past Salford City in round two with the victor of that match going on to play either Fleetwood Town or Port Vale.

Leyton Orient or Plymouth will host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the third round, while Chelsea entertain Middlesbrough or Barnsley.

Round two south region draw in full:

West Ham v Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Oxford United v Watford

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Brentford

Bristol City v Northampton Town

Reading v Luton Town

Millwall v Cheltenham Town

Brighton and Hove Albion v Portsmouth

Newport County v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Coventry City

Round two north region draw in full:

Burnley v Sheffield United

Burton Albion v Aston Villa

Bradford City v Lincoln City

Leeds United v Hull City

Everton v Salford City

Wolves v Stoke City

Fleetwood Town v Port Vale

Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Derby County v Preston North End

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe v Oldham Athletic

Round three draw in full:

Bradford or Lincoln v Liverpool

Bristol City or Northampton Town v Burton Albion or Aston Villa

Morecambe or Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

Reading or Luton Town v Manchester United

Derby County or Preston North End v Brighton and Hove Albion or Portsmouth

Ipswich Town or Fulham v Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth or Crystal Palace

Millwall or Cheltenham Town v Burnley or Sheffield United

Chelsea v Middlesbrough or Barnsley

Wolves or Stoke City v Gillingham or Coventry City

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom or Harrogate Town v Southampton or Brentford

Newport County or Cambridge United v Oxford United or Watford

Fleetwood Town or Port Vale v Everton or Salford City

Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle v Tottenham

West Ham or Charlton Athletic v Leeds United or Hull City