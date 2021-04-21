WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dortmund is in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification from the Bundesliga and it has been suggested that could result in Haaland moving on.

The 20-year-old has scored 51 goals and supplied 11 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020.

Those goalscoring exploits have seen him linked with a host of major European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to name but a few.

He was unable to find the back of the net in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Union Berlin, with Marco Reus opening the scoring on the rebound after the Norway international had a first-half penalty saved.

Dortmund remain four points adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with four Bundesliga games remaining, but Zorc is confident of holding onto Haaland even if they miss out on a place in next season's Champions League.

"We have made our position clear on the Haaland case," Zorc said.

"The decision will not be made without Borussia Dortmund. No matter where we end up, Erling will continue to play for us."

Raphael Guerreiro wrapped up the win for Dortmund late on against Union, but a booking for Mats Hummels ruled him out of the crunch weekend meeting with third-placed Wolfsburg.