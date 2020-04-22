Wonderkid Haaland's remarkable start at Dortmund April 23, 2020 00:39 1:52 min With Real Madrid reportedly waiting in the wings, take a look at why Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland has quickly become on of the hottest commodities in world football. News Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 1:52 min Wonderkid Haaland's remarkable start at Dortmund 1:41 min Beckham offers dream five-a-side match for charity 2:04 min Is Man United any better now than under Moyes? 11:31 min LaLiga's best long range stunners from 2008-2009 26:37 min The Keys & Gray Show - 22 April 23:01 min Sports Burst - 22 April 1:29 min Salzburg side returns to training 0:44 min Iniesta eyes up coaching future 0:39 min Barcelona gives away Camp Nou naming rights 1:32 min Why Bayern tied down young gun Alphonso Davies