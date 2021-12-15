Wolfsburg toppled by Koln in five-goal thriller December 15, 2021 04:38 5:10 min FC Koln twice came from behind to inflicted a fourth straight defeat on Wolfsburg, 3-2. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights FC Koln VFL Wolfsburg Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 0:25 min Roma great De Rossi lauds 'born winner' Mourinho 5:10 min Wolfsburg toppled by Koln in five-goal thriller 0:44 min Messi discusses UCL draw, Argentina's WC chances 1:29 min Villa too good for lacklustre Norwich 1:31 min Manchester City in seventh heaven after Leeds rout 5:34 min Gnabry scores hat-trick as Bayern stretches lead 1:03 min Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy 0:28 min Aguero to give statement amid retirement reports 3:04 min Dieng stunner lights up Marseille win 0:21 min Xavi unfazed by Saudi Arabia hosting Maradona Cup