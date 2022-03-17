Witsel strikes as BVB cuts Bayern's lead to four March 17, 2022 02:46 5:13 min Axel Witsel's scrappy finish made the difference as Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern Munich's lead atop the Bundesliga standings to just four points. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Borussia Dortmund Mainz Football Bundesliga Axel Witsel -Latest Videos 5:13 min Witsel strikes as BVB cuts Bayern's lead to four 4:53 min Afobe double keeps Millwall dream alive 3:34 min Nadal sets up Kyrgios showdown at Indian Wells 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v Liverpool 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham 1:30 min Liverpool closes in on City with Arsenal win 1:31 min Villarreal sinks Juve packing in stunning upset 1:31 min Chelsea beats Lille to reach UCL quarter-finals 0:39 min Mourinho pleads for war to end in Ukraine 1:30 min Kane reignites Spurs' top four challenge