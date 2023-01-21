MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Wolves were unbeaten since mid-September and carried on right where they had left off prior to the FIFA World Cup with a ruthless display.

The first goal came in the opeing minutes to set the tone for Freiburg. Yannick Gerhardt received Wind's knock-down to play a brilliant first-time ball into the path of Wimmer, who held off Christian Gunter to score.

Wind made it 2-0 when he headed in Wimmer's stunning flick with the outside of his boot. The Dane added another by prodding home Micky van de Ven's cross from the left to give the Wolves a comfortable lead at the break.

Any hopes that Freiburg had of mounting a comeback were soon quashed in the second half. Wolfsburg pounced when Felix Nmecha spied the unmarked Gerhardt to his left and the midfielder made no mistake from close range.

Wolfsburg's fifth goal saw Ridle Baku ghost into the box to connect with a Kevin Paredes cross from the left. Luca Waldschmidt's late penalty put the seal on a statement victory for Wolfsburg, and an afternoon to forget for the visitors, who missed the chance to close the gap on leader Bayern Munich after its draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday (AEDT).