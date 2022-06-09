When a marquee striker angles for a move, Europe’s cashed up giants usually prepare their coffers for a bidding war.

But when Robert Lewandowski expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich, a cash-strapped Barcelona emerged as the only potential suitor. According to LaLiga president Javier Tebas, Barcelona can’t afford to sign him, until it further trims its bloated wage bill.

Lewandowski has been one of Europe’s elite strikers for almost a decade and every top club should be clamouring to sign the disgruntled Bayern Munich striker.

Considering the hype and speculation around Lewandowski's great Bundesliga rival, Erling Haaland, the underwhelming interest in a player who has proven himself superior in almost every category - and come out on top of the Norwegian every time they've faced off in a Klassiker - is baffling.

For those who may sight age as the major sticking point, the 33 year-old is coming off one of his best individual seasons to date in 2021-2022.

Robert Lewandowski’s record-breaking 2021/2022:

40+ goals in all competitions for the seventh-consecutive season

Quickest hat-trick scored in the knockout stage of the Champions League, scoring three in 11 minutes against Red Bull Salzburg

Top goalscorer in the Bundesliga for the seventh time and for the fifth consecutive season

First player to score in seven consecutive games to start the Bundesliga season

Scored in record-breaking 13 consecutive home Bundesliga games,

19 - Most away goals in a Bundesliga season

Won the European golden shoe

16 Most consecutive appearances in all competitions with a goal

Most goals in a Bundesliga calendar year with 43

Lewandowski deservedly comes at a premium, his reported £350,000 weekly wage making him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Poland’s all-time top goalscorer justifies the investment with goals, big game experience and the ability to drive a winning culture in the dressing room with an insatiable appetite for silverware.

Who needs a centre forward of such ilk? The likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus come to mind.

So far Bayern is holding firm, refusing to sell its prized asset, but the league champion may be resigned to part with its talisman after Lewandowski’s explosive tirade against his employer.

The sudden fallout after nine seasons reportedly comes after Bayern delayed offering the Pole a new deal as it tried (unsuccessfully) to lure Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland signed for Manchester City, and the failed swoop didn’t sit well with Lewandowski who now seems unwilling to negotiate terms on an extension, as he enters the final year of his current deal.

To produce Lewandowski's stats in a single season is incredible, to do it year after year is mind blowing and after controversially missing out on the Ballon d'Or last year to Lionel Messi, it seems the Bayern marksman is being unfairly overlooked yet again.

The numbers don't lie, this is a once in a generation striker whose rumblings of discontent should have put the likes of PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid on high alert.

As it stands, Barcelona seems to have first refusal on the player and the Blaugrana are unlikely to part with one of their prized young assets to get him. That in itself is a sad inditement on what the football world thinks of Robert Lewandowski.