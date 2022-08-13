Leipzig twice thought it had gone ahead in the opening half, with Dani Olmo and Nkunku having efforts chalked off in the first half an hour, but Werner was not to be denied whe his opportunity game in the 36th minute.

The former Chelsea striker, who joined the Blues from Leipzig only to return this season, let fly from 25 yards and the ball burst through Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe to put the hosts ahead.

Sadly for Werner, his celebrations were to be short lived as Cologne was level just five minutes later when Florian Dietz turned in Florian Kainz's cross.

Things got worse for Leipzig before the half was finished when Dominik Szoboszlai threw an arm in Kainz’s face and was shown a red card.

Leipzig returned for the second half determined not to let its numerical disadvantage be a hindrance, and Olmo and Nkunku combined to put the hosts back in front in the 56th minute, the latter finishing with his left foot.

The Billy Goats refused to lie down, though, and Kainz continued to pose a serious threat with his work on the flanks. It was one of his crosses that would help the visitors draw level for the second time in the game, Josko Gvardiol helplessly deflecting the ball into his own to leave Leipzig sharing the points again.