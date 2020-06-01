Four goals from four different goalscorers secured a return to winning ways for Julian Nagelsmann's side, which was held by Hertha Berlin last Friday (AEST).

Jhon Cordoba put Cologne ahead, but Patrik Schick, Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner put the visitors in control.

Anthony Modeste blasted in a lifeline only for Dani Olmo to score Leipzig's fourth two minutes later to make certain of the win.

Cologne were on a four-game winless run heading into the match after weeks of improvement under Markus Gisdol, but they were ahead just seven minutes in when Cordoba's shot was too much for Peter Gulasci after he had nudged Elvis Rexhbecaj's effort onto the post.

Cordoba saw a header held by Gulacsi as Cologne's bright start continued, but they were pegged back through frustratingly simple fashion, Angelino's cross from the left headed powerfully home by Schick.

After Cordoba went off injured, Leipzig grabbed a second before the break, Konrad Laimer sending Nkunku through on goal to chip a clever finish over Timo Horn.

The game looked to have been effectively wrapped up five minutes after the restart. Gulasci caught a free-kick from Florian Kainz and sent a long ball forward to Werner, who ran unchallenged into the box and slotted beyond Horn.

Cologne needed just four minutes to halve the deficit as Modeste turned into space and rifled a shot beyond Gulacsi from 25 yards out to drag them back into the contest, but Olmo restored the two-goal lead only two minutes later, side-footing through a crowded box and past Horn after the home side failed to clear a corner.

Modeste thought he had won a penalty following a challenge from Lukas Klostermann, but referee Christian Dingert correctly overturned the decision after checking the VAR monitor, and the striker's outing ended in further frustration when he dragged a shot wide after running clean through on goal in the closing moments.