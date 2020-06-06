WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Media reports relating to Werner's future have intensified over the past few days, with stories suggesting he is close to joining English Premier League side Chelsea.

Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff claimed before the match that Chelsea has not been in touch regarding Werner yet, while he was also adamant the striker has not triggered his release clause.

The Germany international was below-par against rock-bottom Paderborn as Leipzig surprisingly dropped two points.

But Nagelsmann dismissed the idea that "hype" was to blame, pointing out the Stuttgart academy product has had to contend with such pressure since he was a teenager.

"No, it didn't bother him," Nagelsmann said when asked if the Chelsea rumours had affected Werner.

"He was very committed. He was always working out front, like [Paderborn coach] Steffen [Baumgart] said. He was on the run a lot.

"He has a total of 32 or 33 goals this season. Today he missed a few chances, but still set up Patrik [Schick]'s goal.

"I think he would have liked to score with one of his two big chances, but that has nothing to do with the hype about his person. He has known that since he was 14."

The result has left Leipzig four points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, but it went three clear of Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, both of which suffered defeats.