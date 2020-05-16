We wanted to win for the missing fans: Favre May 17, 2020 01:07 1:14 min Lucien Favre said Borussia Dortmund players were thinking about their missing fans as they thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby. Interviews Borussia Dortmund Schalke 04 Football Bundesliga Lucien Favre -Latest Videos 1:14 min We wanted to win for the missing fans: Favre 4:56 min Eintracht Frankfurt v Gladbach 4:56 min Gladbach maintains form to leapfrog Leipzig 2:55 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin 1:23 min Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn 2:59 min Bundesliga: Augsburg v Wolfsburg 2:56 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Freiburg 1:14 min Poulsen disappointed with Leipzig draw 1:19 min Haaland delighted to be back in action 6:50 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v Schalke