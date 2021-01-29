WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

It was the Congolese winger's fourth consecutive goal and saw him pick up the ball in his own penalty area, dribble the ball at pace 80-metres upfield before slotting home.

After striker Sasa Kalajdzic gave Stuttgart the lead 10 minutes into the second-half, Wamangituka showed his stamina and skill to score with a run from the edge of his own box.

With Mainz hunting the equaliser, a charged down shot fell to Wamangituka, who dribbled the length of the pitch before, beating two defenders to fire home 18 minutes from the whistle.

The 21-year-old's stunning effort means he has scored 11 times in Germany's top flight this season.

The win leaves Stuttgart 10th.

Mainz remains second-from-bottom and seven points from escaping the relegation places after failing to build on last weekend's shock 3-2 win over second-placed RB Leipzig.

League leader Bayern Munich holds a seven-point lead before Sunday's (AEDT) home game against mid-table Hoffenheim.