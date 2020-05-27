Union, promoted on this day in 2019, suffered an early blow when Ridle Baku steered a shot into the bottom corner to give Mainz the lead with the game just thirteen minutes old.

However, Union was not to be denied and drew level just after the half-hour mark as Marcus Ingvartsen curled in a free-kick past, Florian Müller. The host was reduced to ten men just before half-time as Robert Andrich picked up a second yellow.

Mainz tried to make its numerical advantage count in the second half, but Union remained strong and had keeper Rafal Gikiewicz to thank for keeping it in the contest, securing a vital point for Urs Fischer and his side.