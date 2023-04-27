The 33-year-old Dortmund stalwart wants to begin next season with a championship to defend, having agreed to stay on to the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

It will be his 12th season as a Dortmund first-team player, and possibly his last.

For our club 🖤

For our city 💛

He stays! pic.twitter.com/uYfWDAh6nx — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 27, 2023

Dortmund-born Reus emerged through the club's ranks before spending six seasons away at Rot Weiss Ahlen and Borussia Monchengladbach, but since rejoining BVB in 2012 he has been a pivotal figure.

As Dortmund noted when announcing his extension, Reus is 16 short of Adi Preissler's record of 177 goals for the club, which may be a target.

Reus sent a message to supporters, saying: "As a team, we – just like all of our fans – have a big goal on our minds right now which our full focus is on: we want to become German champion; to do that, we'll need every single Borusse.

"But beyond that, I still really want to do my best for the club I've spent over half my life with. There's still nothing better for me than scoring goals in front of the best fans in the world in the most beautiful stadium in the world and celebrating victories together.

"That's why I'm happy I've extended my contract for another year, because I've always said there's no other club I'd prefer to play for over BVB in my career."

Dortmund tops the Bundesliga by one point from Bayern Munich, with five rounds of games remaining.

Reus has been unlucky with injuries at times in his career, never more so than when he missed Germany's triumphant World Cup campaign in 2014 due to an ankle injury sustained just days before the tournament began.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke described Reus as "supremely ambitious to lead our BVB to its greatest objectives", while sporting director Sebastian Kehl was delighted to get the deal over the line.

Kehl said: "As a player and a role model, Marco is enormously important for this club – among our fans in the South Stand and in this city, but also beyond the borders of Dortmund and to BVB fans all over the world, too.

"As a long-time BVB player and a Dortmund native, he will not only continue to play an active role in enjoying success on the pitch, but will also use all his experience to advance the development of the younger generation within our squad."