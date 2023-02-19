Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus gave the clearest indication yet on Sunday that Gladbach stand to lose the France international when his contract expires at the end of June.

Numerous clubs from Europe's elite have been credited with an interest in Thuram, with Inter reportedly leading the chase alongside competition from Chelsea and Gladbach's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and assisted three more in the Bundesliga this season, with only five players bettering his 14 goal involvements among German top-flight players.

Virkus, appeared to acknowledge likely defeat in Gladbach's attempts to keep the son of France great Lilian Thuram.

He said: "With Marcus Thuram we stretched. We have to accept that when there are even bigger clubs where Marcus might go."

Virkus said: "The fact that players will leave us for free is not a positive situation and I can't sugarcoat it."

Gladbach sits eighth in the Bundesliga after Thuram scored in a 3-2 victory over 10-man Bayern on Sunday.