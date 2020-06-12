WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The Spain international has been troubled by injury recently and his contribution has been limited as Bayern has closed in on what would be an eighth successive league title.

Now the club has confirmed Thiago faces a spell out of action as he recovers from his setback.

Head coach Hansi Flick said: "Thiago has had a groin operation. He will be out for three weeks. We decided between us to get it done now. It's possible he will be back for the cup final."

Flick's uncertainty over Thiago's availability for the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen makes sense given that match is scheduled for 5 July (AEST).

Thiago would be on the point of returning to action by that stage if Bayern's expectation of a three-week absence proves accurate, but he would be lacking match fitness.

The 29-year-old appears certain to miss the league title run-in.

The Bundesliga season finishes on 28 June (AEST), with Bayern facing Borussia Monchengladbach this Sunday (AEST).

After the completion of the domestic campaign Flick's men will then turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, in which they hold a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea after one leg in the Round of 16.